Goodyear police arrest suspect who injured officer during Incident

Goodyear police have arrested a man they say injured an officer during a confrontation.

On October 31, 2017, just before 7:30 p.m., Goodyear officers responded to a home in reference to a verbal fight that reportedly involved multiple people.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by the suspect, Lavontay Taylor, who was "argumentative and threatening to fight with officers," according to police.

During the incident, police say Taylor "took down" an officer, causing a head injury.

A second officer at the scene was able to overcome Taylor and eventually took him into custody.

Although both officers were injured, the one officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Taylor, 26, was arrested and booked on the following charges:

1 Count – Aggravated Assault w/ Serious Physical Injury

2 Counts – Aggravated Assault on Officer

1 Count – Resisting Arrest

1 Count – Threatening / Intimidating

1 Count – Obstructing Law Enforcement

