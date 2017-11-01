Youngtown man assaulted CenturyLink worker, wouldn't let her leave his home, police said

A man in the west Valley asked a CenturyLink worker if she had "fantasies," kissed her against her will and wouldn't let her leave his house, police said.

According to police records, the worker knocked on the door of Hernan Abraham Gonzales Torres on Oct. 25 in the area of 111th Avenue and Peoria Avenue. She wanted to talk about the company's internet service.

Police said he invited her inside and she stepped inside. He wanted her to sit on the couch. She refused. Police said he grabbed both her wrists and asked her about her tattoos. She pulled away. He tried to get her to sit on the couch.

He grabbed her chin and she stepped away and tried to leave, documents said. Torres then slammed the door and told her, "I have fantasies. Have you ever had a fantasy before?" according to court records.

Police said he grabbed her hand and put it on his chest and the worker said he needed to get off her. Torres then kissed her on the corner of her mouth, police said. The victim then kicked Torres "in his balls," opened the front door and ran off. She then called her boss and was picked up.

Officers questioned Torres, who they said admitted to grabbing the woman's hand and putting it on his chest and saying he had fantasies but denied touching her, forcing her to sit down, kissing her and not allowing her to leave.

Torres faces one felony count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of misdemeanor assault with sexual motivation.

