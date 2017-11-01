Main Event Entertainment in AZ to celebrate veterans

A chain of gaming centers plans to celebrate veterans on Veterans Day with a special deal.

On Nov. 11, from open to 5 p.m., Main Event Entertainment will be giving a complimentary entrée and a $10 FUNcard to all active-duty military and veterans.

Military personnel can choose an entrée from the special Veterans Day menu, featuring Grilled Top Sirloin with fries, Teriyaki Salmon, Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich, Cobb Salad, Bacon Cheddar Burger with fries, Wings with fries and Chicken Tenders with Fries.

Each Main Event location has bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and more than 100 interactive video games.

They have three locations in the Valley: one in Avondale, Tempe and Gilbert.

“The Main Event family is genuinely grateful for the sacrifices our military service-members have made for this country,” said Becky Johnson, chief marketing and sales officer of Main Event Entertainment and proud daughter of a WWII Veteran. “We are looking forward to honoring those who have continuously fought for our freedoms and hope that they will enjoy a fun-filled day spent with loved ones, on us.”

A valid military ID or proof of service is required to receive the Veterans Day deal.

