Chandler police still looking for 2006 murder suspect

The Chandler Police Department is hoping somebody will recognize a murder suspect who may be in Mexico.

Officers are looking for 31-year-old Juan Acosta. Police said he and two other others, 18-year-old Joseph Woodard and 17-year-old Sergio Acosta, shot and killed 20-year-old Bradley Eaton inside his home near Ray and Dobson roads on Aug. 23, 2006. Woodard and Sergio were arrested and convicted but Juan is still on the run.

While Juan has family in Phoenix, investigators believe Juan fled to Mexico after the murder, police said.

The photo on the wanted poster was from a 2004 arrest, so he was 18 years old in the photo. Juan also goes by the name Juan Acosta-Wong.

Detectives got an arrested warrant in 2009 that charged Juan with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree robbery, police said. The Mexican government validated Juan's arrest warrant in 2015.

Anyone with information about where Juan might be is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

