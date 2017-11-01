Utah man is reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park

Authorities say they're searching for a Utah man who is reported missing within the Grand Canyon National Park.

Park Service officials say 39-year-old Michael Legus, of Tooele, was reported missing by a friend.

Legus reportedly was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon's South Rim shortly after noon Tuesday.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Legus to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Legus is described as 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Levi's jeans.

