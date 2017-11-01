Meth seizure on I-40 marks drug-sniffing dog's first

An Arizona sheriff's office says its newly acquired police dog's first drug bust was nothing to sniff at.

Navajo County Chief Deputy James Molesa says the seizure of 31 pounds (14 kilograms) of methamphetamine with an estimated wholesale value of $217,000 was the dog's first since entering service two weeks ago.

Molesa says the deputies found the drugs in a vehicle's side panels during a search after a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Holbrook, 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

The vehicle's occupants -- 26-year-old Jessica Romo of Dallas, 23-year-old Daniel Hinojosa Jr. of Mesquite, Texas, and 26-year-old Priscilla Camarillo of Dallas -- are jailed on suspicion of distribution of dangerous drugs.

It wasn't immediately known whether they have lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

