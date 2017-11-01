Jaime Cerreta's Egg Thing

Jaime's mom made this for her when she was a child. (Source: Jaime's mom)

Egg Thing is a Christmas and Easter must at the Cerreta household. We make it at the end of the eve and enjoy the morning of the big day.

This tradition started in high school and has never stopped. This is an easy recipe I've been able to make myself -- much to my friends' delight!

It's a good one! I hope you enjoy! I know I'll be having in on Christmas morning right after the presents are unwrapped! And, yes, we affectionately call it Egg Thing. ??

Ingredients

Butter or Pam

8 slices sandwich bread

2 cups grated cheese

2 lbs. Jimmy Dean sausage

8 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

3/4 tsp. dry mustard

1 small onion, minced

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk

OR

1 can Ro-Tel

Salt and pepper to taste

Addition grated cheese to taste

Directions

Butter (or Pam) just the bottom of a 9-x-13 pan and then line bottom with your bread slices.

Add 2 cups grated cheese.

Brown your sausage, and then pour it over the cheese.

Mix your eggs, 1 1/2 cups of milk, dry mustard and onion.

Pour mixture over sausage, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.



In morning, mix cream of mushroom soup and 1/2 cup milk, and then pour over top.

Another options is to mix one can of Ro-tel with a scant amount of water and pour over top. (Just so you know, I prefer mushroom soup!)

Top with more shredded cheese.

Bake uncovered at 350 for 1 hour.

I love it with lots of salt and pepper.

Egg Thing freezes really well so you can enjoy leftovers!

