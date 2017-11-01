Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport

Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport.

According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.

Officials say the issue was isolated to those areas.

A professional pest control company will follow up to confirm that the areas are clear of the pests.

Just last month AMC Westgate 20 Theater in Glendale shut down one of its theaters after reports of bed bugs.

In that case, after settling in her theater seat, Crystal Mitchell says she felt something on the back of her arm. She thinks it was bedbugs.

"They were everywhere," said Mitchell. "I took my phone and I flashed it on the back seat, and as soon as I did that on the top of the armrest they all scattered."She says the friend she went with was bitten.

A second woman also came forward to say she had been bitten on her back.

The auditorium was cleared to reopen the next day after being treated by a pest control company.

Bed bugs are parasitic insects of the cimicid family that feed exclusively on blood. Most bedbug bites are painless at first but later turn into itchy welts. Bed bug hatchlings are so small they can pass through a stitch-hole in a mattress.

Bed bugs are commonly found in a variety of public places including schools, airports, movie theatres and hotels, according to According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department.

