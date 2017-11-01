Avoid traffic with the ADOT Alerts app

The Arizona Department of Transportation has created an app that will help you avoid delays and other highway hazards. And the best part? It's free.

ADOT Alerts will inform drivers of dangerous situations before they wind up trapped on a highway closed because of a crash or severe weather.

ADOT will use geofencing technology to only alert mobile devices in the affected area and drivers in advance of roadway decision points.

This will give the drivers plenty of time to choose an alternate route or delay their travel plans to avoid sitting in traffic.

“The introduction of the ADOT Alerts app is one more way ADOT is working to promote highway safety and reduce frustrations for drivers,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “We want drivers to be informed about issues, knowledgeable about options, and up-to-date on hazards. We hope this app – along with AZ511 and our social media outreach – will prove to be a major advancement in our efforts to connect with drivers.”

If users enable Location Services and Push Notifications, they will be immediately notified with the most relevant alerts in the area.

Whenever ADOT sends an alert in the area users with these settings enabled will have a pop up on their mobile device with an alert sound.

More information about the app can be found at ADOTAlerts.com.

Free #ADOTAlerts app requires no registration or log-in. Remember to enable Location Services & Notifications! https://t.co/yNxefs1zsC pic.twitter.com/4qua2i3g4d — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 1, 2017

