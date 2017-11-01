15th annual Arizona Construction Career Days kicks off on Thursday

About 2,500 high school students are said to be in attendance. (Source: Association for Construction Career Development)

The Association for Construction Career Development (ACCD) will host its 15th annual Arizona Construction Career Days kicks-off on Nov. 2 at Papago Park Military Reservation.

The two-day event features construction leaders teaching students to build tool boxes, run nails into roofing shingles, even climb into (and use) heavy equipment. Close to 20,000 students have been introduced to construction careers at this event alone, according to ACCD, with hopes of adding to that number in this year’s event.

With about 2,500 high school students said to be in attendance, it will likely have the largest number of attendees yet.

For more information, see more details below:

WHO: Political and Construction Industry Leaders/over 2,500 high school Students

WHAT: 15th Annual Arizona Construction Career Day

WHERE: Papago Park Military Reservation, 5636 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

VIP Reception and Opening Remarks

Featuring:

Major General Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General of Arizona National Guard;

Speaker J.D. Mesnard, Arizona House of Representatives

Willie Higgins, State Apprenticeship Program Lead, Arizona Department of Economic Security

Humberto Martinez, National Founder, Construction Career Days

