Jaime's Local Love: Arizona Fall Festival highlights

The Arizona Fall Festival held on Saturday, November 4, at Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix is a free and family-friendly celebration of everything local to Arizona.

The festival features food from many of Arizona’s finest restaurants, a beer and wine garden, booths for local merchants to showcase their wares and live musical entertainment.

The Arizona Fall Festival will feature more than 200 local businesses from across the state, two of which are being highlighted today in Jaime's Local Love.

Ben's Bells

The mission of Ben's Bells is to inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness, thereby strengthening ourselves, our relationships and our communities.

Recent research demonstrates that kindness benefits our physical and mental health, and that recognizing kindness in others increases a person's happiness and satisfaction.

But just as solving a calculus problem requires advanced math skills, the challenges of daily life require advanced kindness skills. By focusing on kindness and being intentional in our personal interactions, we can improve our ability to connect. Volunteers of any skill set can join Ben’s Bells to help make their iconic bells, and they can also nominate members of the community to receive a Bell for demonstrating exceptional kindness.

Website: https://bensbells.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BensBellsProject/

Instagram: @bensbells

Snoh Ice Shavery

Snoh Ice Shavery’s journey starts 6,000 miles away on a small island in the South China Seas, where a frozen dessert known to the locals as BaoBing (shaved snow) was invented.

The popularity of this dessert quickly spread through the Asian communities of Los Angeles, where the owners of Snoh grew up. Their goal has been to bring the authenticity and excitement of this little known frozen treat to the city of Phoenix.

Snoh Ice is a cross between ice cream and traditional shaved ice. The fluffy melt-in-your-mouth texture of snow is combined with the creamy flavorful taste of ice cream.

Website: https://www.snohice.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/snohice/

Instagram: @snohiceshavery



More information about the Arizona Fall Festival can be found at https://localfirstaz.com/fall-festival.

Arizona Fall Festival hosted by Local First Arizona

Festival Address: Hance Park, 200 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-956-0909

Website: https://localfirstaz.com/

Email: info@localfirstaz.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/localfirstaz

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LocalFirstAZ

Instagram: @localfirstaz

