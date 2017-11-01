Your Life A to Z

Roti, Passionfruit Chili Sauce, Tamarind Glaze

Posted:
By Danielle Leoni, Chef/Co-owner, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

Roti

Ingredients:    Quantity:    
Rosemary    1 ½ t    Minced
Thyme    1 ½ T    Picked & Minced
Basil    15 Leaves / Large    Torn ½ “ x ½ “
All Purpose Flour    480 g     
Sea Salt    1 T    
Raw Sugar    1 ½ t    
Baking Powder    1 ½ t    
Black Pepper    1 t    Finely Ground
        
Water    1 C + ¼ C     

Prep:

1.    Prepare herbs, set aside.
2.    In mixing bowl, combine AP Flour, Sea Salt, Raw Sugar, Baking Powder, Black Pepper and herbs.
3.    Make a well in dry mixture, add Water.
4.    Knead dough gently until dough is fully combined.
5.    Weigh Roti dough into 2 oz portions. 
6.    Press Roti dough flat.
7.    In a skillet on medium  high heat, add 1 T olive oil. 
8.    Add flattened Roti dough to oil.  Brown on each side. 
9.    Remove, set aside.

Passionfruit Chili Sauce

Ingredients:    Quantity:    
Passionfruit Juice    2 Packs (28 OZ)    
Chili Flake    2 t    
Raw Sugar    1 ¾ C    
Butter    6 OZ    
Agar    3 G    

Prep:        
1.    In a large saucepan, add Passionfruit Juice, Chili Flake, Raw Sugar.  
2.    Heat to dissolve. 
3.    Whisk in Butter
4.    Whisk in Agar
5.    Bring up to a boil.  Boil for 3 minutes. 
6.    Remove from heat, pour into metal 1/3 pan. 
7.    Let stand at room temperature to cool.

Tamarind Glaze 

Ingredients:    Quantity:   
Tamarind Paste    1 C    Not Tamarind 4 Tam Balls
Water    3 T    
Honey    3 T    
        
1.    Combine all ingredients – whisk to combine
2.    Put into squeeze bottle to store

To fire tamarind prawns:

Saute pan: add
1 T coconut oil
1 t garlic/thyme mix
¼ t salt
¼ t black pepper
1/8 t pimento
1/8 t cinnamon

Saute until nearly cooked. Add: 
1 T tamarind glaze. Toss to coat. 

Plate with passionfruit chili sauce / roti / lemon zest


 

