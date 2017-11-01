Roti, Passionfruit Chili Sauce, Tamarind Glaze

Roti

Ingredients: Quantity:

Rosemary 1 ½ t Minced

Thyme 1 ½ T Picked & Minced

Basil 15 Leaves / Large Torn ½ “ x ½ “

All Purpose Flour 480 g

Sea Salt 1 T

Raw Sugar 1 ½ t

Baking Powder 1 ½ t

Black Pepper 1 t Finely Ground



Water 1 C + ¼ C

Prep:

1. Prepare herbs, set aside.

2. In mixing bowl, combine AP Flour, Sea Salt, Raw Sugar, Baking Powder, Black Pepper and herbs.

3. Make a well in dry mixture, add Water.

4. Knead dough gently until dough is fully combined.

5. Weigh Roti dough into 2 oz portions.

6. Press Roti dough flat.

7. In a skillet on medium high heat, add 1 T olive oil.

8. Add flattened Roti dough to oil. Brown on each side.

9. Remove, set aside.

Passionfruit Chili Sauce

Ingredients: Quantity:

Passionfruit Juice 2 Packs (28 OZ)

Chili Flake 2 t

Raw Sugar 1 ¾ C

Butter 6 OZ

Agar 3 G

Prep:

1. In a large saucepan, add Passionfruit Juice, Chili Flake, Raw Sugar.

2. Heat to dissolve.

3. Whisk in Butter

4. Whisk in Agar

5. Bring up to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes.

6. Remove from heat, pour into metal 1/3 pan.

7. Let stand at room temperature to cool.

Tamarind Glaze

Ingredients: Quantity:

Tamarind Paste 1 C Not Tamarind 4 Tam Balls

Water 3 T

Honey 3 T



1. Combine all ingredients – whisk to combine

2. Put into squeeze bottle to store

To fire tamarind prawns:

Saute pan: add

1 T coconut oil

1 t garlic/thyme mix

¼ t salt

¼ t black pepper

1/8 t pimento

1/8 t cinnamon

Saute until nearly cooked. Add:

1 T tamarind glaze. Toss to coat.

Plate with passionfruit chili sauce / roti / lemon zest



