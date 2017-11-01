Roti, Passionfruit Chili Sauce, Tamarind Glaze

Roti, Passionfruit Chili Sauce, Tamarind GlazePosted:
Roti
Ingredients: Quantity:
Rosemary 1 ½ t Minced
Thyme 1 ½ T Picked & Minced
Basil 15 Leaves / Large Torn ½ “ x ½ “
All Purpose Flour 480 g
Sea Salt 1 T
Raw Sugar 1 ½ t
Baking Powder 1 ½ t
Black Pepper 1 t Finely Ground
Water 1 C + ¼ C
Prep:
1. Prepare herbs, set aside.
2. In mixing bowl, combine AP Flour, Sea Salt, Raw Sugar, Baking Powder, Black Pepper and herbs.
3. Make a well in dry mixture, add Water.
4. Knead dough gently until dough is fully combined.
5. Weigh Roti dough into 2 oz portions.
6. Press Roti dough flat.
7. In a skillet on medium high heat, add 1 T olive oil.
8. Add flattened Roti dough to oil. Brown on each side.
9. Remove, set aside.
Passionfruit Chili Sauce
Ingredients: Quantity:
Passionfruit Juice 2 Packs (28 OZ)
Chili Flake 2 t
Raw Sugar 1 ¾ C
Butter 6 OZ
Agar 3 G
Prep:
1. In a large saucepan, add Passionfruit Juice, Chili Flake, Raw Sugar.
2. Heat to dissolve.
3. Whisk in Butter
4. Whisk in Agar
5. Bring up to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes.
6. Remove from heat, pour into metal 1/3 pan.
7. Let stand at room temperature to cool.
Tamarind Glaze
Ingredients: Quantity:
Tamarind Paste 1 C Not Tamarind 4 Tam Balls
Water 3 T
Honey 3 T
1. Combine all ingredients – whisk to combine
2. Put into squeeze bottle to store
To fire tamarind prawns:
Saute pan: add
1 T coconut oil
1 t garlic/thyme mix
¼ t salt
¼ t black pepper
1/8 t pimento
1/8 t cinnamon
Saute until nearly cooked. Add:
1 T tamarind glaze. Toss to coat.
Plate with passionfruit chili sauce / roti / lemon zest
