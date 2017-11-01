Wednesday, November 1

Wildlife World Zoo: Meet a baby porcupine

They are one of the largest ground dwelling rodents in the world, and probably the cutest. We're talking about porcupines! And nothing's cuter than a baby. Kristy Morcom of Wildlife World Zoo joins us with this little porcupette that could soon grow to be some-60 pounds.

African Crested Porcupine Facts:

Largest rodent in Africa, 2nd largest in the world

A common misconception is they can shoot their quills. They do have to make contact before they can release them.

Their quills are covered in bacteria because they are a ground dwelling rodent.

Their quills are 1 inch - 13 inches long

Their teeth continually grow so they have to chew on hard things like bark, roots and bones to keep their teeth from growing too long.

They have a strong sense of smell and hearing

They are nocturnal and spend most of their time under ground during the day

When they feel threatened they will grunt, stomp and back into a predator.

Baby porcupines are called porcupettes

There are typically 1-4 porcupettes born at a time

Adults are 20lbs-60lbs and live for 20 years.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

100 miles in 100 days hiking challenge

The busy outdoor season has officially started in Maricopa County and what better way to enjoy the cooler temperatures than take a hike.

November 1 is the start of the busy outdoor season and Maricopa County Parks kicks off an annual challenge to hike 100 miles in 100 days.

The Maricopa Trail is a 310-mile trail system that encircles the county, and will eventually link all 10 of the County's regional parks together.

For more information: https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/things-to-do/activity/100-miles-in-100-days-challenge/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MCParks100MilesIn100Days/

"Herozona" comes to the Valley

They are the most beloved members of our community, our veterans, who've served and risked it all to protect us. So, every day is a great day to honor them, but especially with Veterans Day right around the corner. Coming up this weekend, you can begin to celebrate our veterans, and heroes during a week-long series of events aimed at bringing awareness, recognition, and support to veterans. The movement is called "Herozona" and here to explain how you can get involved for free, is the man behind it all, Alan "AP" Powell. HeroZona takes place Nov. 4-12 and includes job fairs for veterans, networking opportunities, sporting events, festivals and more.

Veterans can participate for free. Registration for non-veterans is $30 or $50 to include a T-Shirt.

For more information: www.herozona.com

Incorporate pumpkin into your diet for health benefits

Ditch the pumpkin flavor in sugary drinks this fall and opt for the real deal! The pumpkin boasts lots of health benefits, which makes it a great vegetable to incorporate into your diet. The pumpkin contains 19 vitamins & minerals, antioxidants and filling fiber. Local health expert and co-owner of Luci's Urban Concepts Lucia Schnitzer is mixing things up to show viewers how to make health pumpkin recipes.

Whole Stuffed Roasted Pumpkin Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

divided 4 beef Italian sausages (12 oz.) or vegan sausages

12 ounces mushrooms, quartered

1 tablespoon butter

6 garlic cloves, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 large red onion, chopped (about 2 cups)

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 1/2 cups unsalted chicken stock or vegetarian stock

1 3/4 cups frozen black-eyed peas

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup uncooked farro

1/2-pound baby red potatoes, quartered

2 large carrots, cut into 1/2-in.-thick slices

1 (10- to 12-lb.) Long Island Cheese pumpkin or Cinderella

pumpkin

1 (28-oz.) can unsalted whole tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Cut out top of pumpkin, and reserve; remove strings and seeds. Wrap pumpkin in foil; place in a large roasting pan or baking dish.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat; swirl to coat. Add sausages; cook 6 minutes or until browned on all sides. Remove to a large plate; when cool enough to handle, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

4. Increase heat to medium-high, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add mushrooms; sauté 7 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to plate with sausage.

5. Add butter and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Add garlic, celery, and onion; cook 5 minutes. Add berbere and cardamom; sauté 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add stock, peas, and salt; simmer 10 minutes. Add farro, potatoes, and carrots; simmer 20 minutes.

6. Drain tomatoes in a colander over a bowl. Break up tomatoes with hands, allowing juices to drain. Stir tomatoes, mushrooms, sausage, and parsley into stew. Ladle stew into prepared pumpkin. Place pumpkin top next to pumpkin on the pan. Bake at 350°F for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until pumpkin flesh is tender and easily scooped from the sides. Serve stew along with spoonsful of pumpkin.

For more information visit http://www.lucisurbanconcepts.com/

Luci's Healthy Marketplace

1590 E. Bethany Home Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

http://www.lucishealthymarketplace.com/

(602)-773-1339

Luci's at the Orchard

7100 N. 12th Street, Bldg. 2

Phoenix, AZ 85020

http://www.lucisorchard.com/

(602)-633-2442

Pomelo at the Orchard

7100 N. 12th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85020

http://www.pomelophx.com/

(602)-633-2600



Splurge at the Orchard

7100 N. 12th Street, Bldg. 2

Phoenix, AZ 85020

http://www.splurgephx.com/

(602)-633-2442

Get skewered with Satay Hut

If there's one thing Phoenix Magazine does well, it knows how to find the best street eats and food trucks the Valley has to offer. The November issue of Phoenix Magazine will introduce you to such trucks as Satay Hut, a Dutch-Indonesian inspired gourmet truck specializing in family recipes. This husband and wife team combine their Dutch-Indonesian heritage, and some of the most delectable skewers, into a healthy cuisine you won't be able to pass up.

For more Information: http://www.satayhutaz.com/Get_Skewered.html

To read more about Phoenix Magazine’s, “Best street eats and Food trucks," visit: http://www.phoenixmag.com/food-reviews/street-eats.html

California fires fundraiser dinner at Jewel's

Jewel's Bakery & Cafe is offering a three-course plated dinner that includes a bottle of wine. They will be featuring local wines, as well as wines from the Napa region to show support for the California wine community. A portion of proceeds will go to The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund.

Come join us at Jewel's for a three-course plated dinner that INCLUDES a bottle of wine, you heard us. We will be featuring local wines, as well as wines from the Napa region to show support for the California wine community.

A portion of proceeds will go to The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund! So, come eat, drink some wine, and help out our fellow wine lovers.

Menu

Fresh Baked Bread

Apple Butter

Triple Cream Brie en Croute

Cranberry, Walnut, Orange Peel

Crostini

Butternut Squash Waffle & Crispy Confit Duck Leg

Pumpkin Spice Kale

Buttermilk Bourbon Syrup

Herb Filet

Fall Mushroom Demi

Roasted Acorn Squash & Garlic Puree

Honey Roasted Root Vegetables

Cranberry Sage Cornbread Stuffing

Surprise Dessert by Julie! But you already know it's going to be good

For more information: www.jewelsbakeryandcafe.com/

Jewel's Bakery & Cafe at 40 Palms

4041 E Thomas Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602)714-5243

Hours:

Mon-Sat 8am-3pm

Sun 8am-3pm

Local Love: AZ Fall Festival

The Arizona Fall Festival held on Saturday, November 4, at Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix is a free and family-friendly celebration of everything local to Arizona. The festival features food from many of Arizona's finest restaurants, a beer and wine garden, booths for local merchants to showcase their wares and live musical entertainment.

* The Arizona Fall Festival is all about building community and strengthening local economies in Phoenix and across the state.

* Over 200 local businesses will be represented at the Arizona Fall Festival.

* There will be something for everyone: A kid’s zone will feature activities from favorite local businesses and most of Arizona's professional sports teams; hundreds of vendors will have their goods and wares for sale; a 100% Arizona beverage garden features Arizona-made beer, wine, and spirits; Live music and performances will occur throughout the day on three main stages.

For more information about the Arizona Fall Festival visit: https://localfirstaz.com/fall-festival

and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/localfirstaz

Arizona Fall Festival hosted by Local First Arizona

Hance Park, 200 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone:602-956-0909

Email: info@localfirstaz.com

Candy Buy Back: Robinson Orthodontics

Robison Orthodontics Gilbert is hosting its annual candy buy back event on Wednesday, November 1st from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Bring your candy and earn $1 in Gold Coins per pound. Child must be present for money.

The candy is donated to the troops with the help of Packages from Home.

Robinson Orthodontics is located at 1355 S. Higley Road, suite #105, Gilbert.

To learn more about the candy buyback program visit: http://www.halloweencandybuyback.com/

1355 S Higley Rd #105, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Website: https://www.robisonortho.com/

Phone: (480) 888-7711

Fashion Week 4 Kids

Fashion Week 4 Kids is returning to the Valley November 4 at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Scottsdale. Fashion Week 4 Kids is a free family friendly event that includes children's fashion shows, kids and family activities and more, putting Arizona on the map for children's fashion.

Brands and designers that will be showcased at the November 4 runway shows include:

Athleta

Babies "R" Us

Beru Kids

Cheeky Chic Boutique

Crew & Lu

GAP Kids

Garage Boutique and Concept Store

Janie & Jack

Journeys Kidz

Macy's

Old Navy

This event is free and open to the public. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050.

For more information: www.FW4Kids.com

Tara at the Movies: Thor Ragnarok

The God of Thunder is back this weekend in the latest Thor film. But some are saying it's a woman who steals some of the Thor's"Thunder."

Tessa Thompson play, “Valkyrie," a disillusioned warrior turned bounty hunter who ends up teaming with Chris Hemworth and crew.

For more information on the movie, "Thor," visit: http://marvel.com/thor

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Bootcamp/Food Bank Drive

Arrowhead Fit Body Bootcamp will have its 5-week kick off Challenge starting Monday, Nov. 6th. People get extra points by donating to St. Mary's Food Bank

For more information: www.arrowheadfitbody.com

Arrowhead Fit Body Boot Camp

18425 N. 51st Ave., Suite A&B, Glendale, AZ 85308

(602) 348-7767



