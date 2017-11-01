Don't expect David Johnson to come back to save Cardinals

Don't expect David Johnson to come back to save CardinalsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Michigan couple ticketed for having sex on flight
Michigan couple ticketed for having sex on flight
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Driver was the only one of 10 people in car wearing seat belt during crash
Driver was the only one of 10 people in car wearing seat belt during crash
Multiple people were hurt in a Halloween night accident that involved a car full of people headed out to go trick-or-treating. One of the patients, a seven-year-old female, was ejected and flown by helicopter to a pediatric trauma center.More >
Multiple people were hurt in a Halloween night accident that involved a car full of people headed out to go trick-or-treating. One of the patients, a seven-year-old female, was ejected and flown by helicopter to a pediatric trauma center.More >
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Flammable ice for energy? The new tech and how it works
Flammable ice for energy? The new tech and how it works
They are pioneering a new technology that could reshape the global energy industry.More >
They are pioneering a new technology that could reshape the global energy industry.More >
Mom tied boy to roof of minivan so he could hold down plastic pool, charge says
Mom tied boy to roof of minivan so he could hold down plastic pool, charge says
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
TV host Wendy Williams faints during live taping
TV host Wendy Williams faints during live taping
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >
Parents rally to support Queen Creek HS students after another death
Parents rally to support Queen Creek HS students after another death
The small rally, mostly parents from all over the Valley, was in response to the recent deaths of four students.More >
The small rally, mostly parents from all over the Valley, was in response to the recent deaths of four students.More >
Friends: man shot, killed by homeowner entered wrong residence
Friends: man shot, killed by homeowner entered wrong residence
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
13-year-old boy helps save two toddlers in El Mirage
13-year-old boy helps save two toddlers in El Mirage
"I saw a car sitting right here and the parents were sleeping and I saw a baby jumping around crying," said Daniel Witt.More >
"I saw a car sitting right here and the parents were sleeping and I saw a baby jumping around crying," said Daniel Witt.More >
Former UHart student accused of tainting roommate's personal items with 'bodily fluids'
Former UHart student accused of tainting roommate's personal items with 'bodily fluids'
A case that began as a severe sore for a University of Hartford student lead to the arrest of her roommate.More >
A case that began as a severe sore for a University of Hartford student lead to the arrest of her roommate.More >
Mother investigated for child trafficking over joking tweet
Mother investigated for child trafficking over joking tweet
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
'100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge' encourages hikers to get outdoors
'100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge' encourages hikers to get outdoors
Wednesday marks the start of an annual tradition that encourages people in the Valley to get out and exercise during the winter months.More >
Wednesday marks the start of an annual tradition that encourages people in the Valley to get out and exercise during the winter months.More >
Lawyer accuses 14-year-old suspect of murdering woman with her own handgun
Lawyer accuses 14-year-old suspect of murdering woman with her own handgun
A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 54-year-old woman in northeastern Arizona is facing additional charges according to new court documents.More >
A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 54-year-old woman in northeastern Arizona is facing additional charges according to new court documents.More >
Even if you know a contractor, avoid paying upfront
Even if you know a contractor, avoid paying upfront
Things change over time and contractors may not perform as they once did.More >
Things change over time and contractors may not perform as they once did.More >
Sunrise Mountain rides a high octane offense to a No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs
Sunrise Mountain rides a high octane offense to a No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs
Move over Saguaro, there’s a new beast of the bracket in 4A.More >
Move over Saguaro, there’s a new beast of the bracket in 4A.More >