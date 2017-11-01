Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!

There are three different areas in Arizona that are great spots for wineries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine-growing regions. They are Sonoita, Verde Valley and the Wilcox area.

Most of theses areas sit in 3,500 to 5,500-foot elevation range. There, vintners can find the perfect temperature to grow grapes. Not too hot, not too cold.

People have been growing wine in Arizona for thousands of years, according to the Arizona Wine Growers Association, but it wasn't until the 1980s when the wine industry in this state really got going.

Weather plays a major roll in growing grapes around the world and here in Arizona.

Heat is not the major concern, though, when it comes to growing grapes, according to Lori Reynolds with Sonoita Vineyards.

She told me an early-spring frost can mean big problems for her crops. But that's not the only weather threat out there.

A big hail storm during the monsoon can shred vines and grapes that are almost ready for harvest.

Reynolds said in 2011 they had a major hail storm that almost wiped out her crop.

Deer also love snacking on shoots and leaves, which can also damage the vines, Reynolds said.

Every once and a while, she says someone will visit the winery having no idea people grow grapes and produce wine in Arizona.

So when you are traveling around the state, know that Arizona offers just about everything under the sun... even wineries!

