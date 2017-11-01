'100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge' encourages hikers to get outdoors

Wednesday marks the start of an annual tradition that encourages people in the Valley to get out and exercise during the winter months.

The "100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge," which is in its seventh year, asks hikers, joggers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders to log miles on Maricopa County trails.

Participants successfully complete the challenge if they log 100 miles of hiking and running, or 200 miles of biking and horseback riding.

"It's really a great opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy the Maricopa trail and all the beautiful county parks that we have," said District 3 Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates.

Gates, a fan of hiking, also has his own plans.

"I've made it my personal goal to hike the entire 315-mile Trail by the end of my first term in office and will be out for my first hike, bright and early, on November first," Gates said.

It can be difficult to stay motivated to exercise during the winter months, but the cooler weather provides an excellent opportunity to get outdoors and burn a few calories.

The challenge ends February 8th, 2018, and a celebration for those who have completed the challenge will be held on March 10th, 2018.

You can sign up to join the challenge at various Maricopa County nature centers and can find more information on the website or Facebook page.

You can also follow @BillGatesAZ on Twitter and Instagram to follow his "Trek the Trail" 315-mile journey with the hashtags #TrektheTrailMC and #GoBillGo.

