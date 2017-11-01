ADOT seeks public input on options for US 60 bridge at Pinto Creek

The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on options for the US 60 bridge over Pinto Creek, including the agency’s decision to pursue removing and replacing the structure.

Built in 1949, the 637-foot-long Pinto Creek Bridge, located east of the Valley between Superior and Miami, no longer meets minimum standards set by the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and ADOT’s bridge design guidelines. Though it continues to be safe for traffic, the structure is considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.

In accordance with federal law governing proposed transportation projects involving sites with historic significance, ADOT is seeking public input on possible courses of action for the Pinto Creek Bridge. These are:

• Building a new bridge and removing the existing bridge, the action that ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration have decided to pursue

• Rehabilitating the existing bridge

• Building a new bridge and rehabilitating the existing bridge

• Taking no action

The Arizona Federal Highway Administration office has completed a report, Programmatic Section 4(f) Evaluation and Approval for FHWA Projects that Necessitate the Use of Historic Bridges, which is posted at azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge. Comments can be submitted by email to PintoCreek@azdot.gov, by calling the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or by mail to:

ADOT Communications

1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Comments must be received by Dec. 8 to be included in the official project record.

