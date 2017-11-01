Flagstaff parking restrictions go into effect Wednesday

As the snow intensified, the plows came out in force. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Flagstaff ordinance that's meant to let snow plows and sweepers easily navigate the streets goes into effect Wednesday.

Vehicles have to be off most Flagstaff streets and alleyways between midnight and 7 a.m. Vehicles in the downtown business district must be gone by 3 a.m.

The Flagstaff Police Department will cite anyone who violates the ordinance, regardless of weather conditions. Authorities say the vehicles will be towed if they're obstructing snow plows.

The restrictions end April 1.

