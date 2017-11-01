Memorial ride planned for bicyclist killed on South Mountain

On October 29, 19-year-old Annaleah Dominguez struck and killed Dollar after she tried avoiding another bicyclist in front of her. (Source: MCSO)

A memorial ride is planned for a bicyclist who was struck and killed on South Mountain Sunday.

According to the Facebook event, the memorial ride will take place a week after 36-year-old Rob Dollar was struck and killed by an impaired driver. The event begins on Sunday, November 5 at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

The ride starts at The Velo Bike Shop and Café with a word of prayer and ends at South Mountain with a moment of silence.

The memorial ride will have support and gear vehicles in the front and behind the pack of bicyclists. Plus, the event organizers are currently working on a ghost bike to ride alongside the memorial ride.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Rob Dollar.

On October 29, 19-year-old Annaleah Dominguez struck and killed Dollar after she tried avoiding another bicyclist in front of her.

Dominguez admitted to officers of recently drinking and ingesting marijuana after the accident. Officers discovered a quantity of marijuana outside the vehicle and Dominguez blew a BAC of .082 percent.

She was booked into jail for manslaughter and drug charges.

