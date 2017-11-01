Fire crews from Phoenix, Glendale battle office building blaze

Over 50 firefighters and personnel from Phoenix and Gilbert battled a first-alarm office building fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Over 50 firefighters and personnel from Phoenix and Glendale battled a first-alarm office building fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at an office building near 21st Avenue and Glendale Avenue with an active fire to the east of the long building.

Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said the offices were filled with miscellaneous storage items. The lessee of the occupancy told firefighters he was using the building to store items bought from swap meets with the intention of resale.

With all of the content, it made it very difficult for firefighters to gain key tactical positions, Van Hook said.

The fire made its way through the items and did impact the structure itself, with visible flames coming through the roof and attic.

The arriving firefighters balanced the fire to a first-alarm fire, sending over 50 firefighters and personnel to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Van Hook said it appears that there was extensive damage to the offices from the flames. Firefighters were able to hold the fire to the east end of the structure with the help from the firewalls inside the building.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside or around the property and no one was hurt.

An investigator is on the scene attempting to locate the origin of the fire and determine the cause.

Due to the fire, 21st and Glendale avenues are restricted.

