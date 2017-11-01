Hawaiian inmate at an Arizona prison pleads guilty to murder

Micah Kanahele, a Hawaiian inmate at a private prison in Arizona, has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another inmate more than 100 times in 2010. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

A Hawaiian inmate at a private prison in Arizona has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another inmate more than 100 times in 2010.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Pinal County Attorney's Office originally intended to seek the death penalty in the case.

But in January, prosecutors withdrew the chance of capital punishment in Micah Kanahele's case.

After the 36-year-old Kanahele pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder, a judge sentenced him to a natural life sentence.

Kanahele admitted to killing 26-year-old Bronson Nunuha in February 2010 at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy.

Authorities say Nunuha sustained at least 140 stab wounds and the initials of a prison gang name were carved into his chest.

At the time of Nunuha's death, the Eloy prison was housing more 1,800 Hawaiian inmates.

