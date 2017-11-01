6 people transported after serious accident in Gilbert

At least six people have been transported to hospitals after a serious accident in Gilbert late Tuesday night. (Source: Gilbert Fire and Medical Department)

At least six people have been transported to hospitals after a serious accident in Gilbert late Tuesday night, according to Gilbert fire.

The accident occurred near Greenfield and Elliot roads around 10 p.m.

Gilbert fire said crews responded to the scene of a major motor vehicle accident and they transported at least six people to area hospitals.

The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

At least 6 people being transported to area hospitals pic.twitter.com/wJnIiYwvIT — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) November 1, 2017

Crews on scene of a major motor vehicle accident at Greenfield & Elliot, please avoid the intersection. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) November 1, 2017

