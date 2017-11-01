Bats are a Halloween favorite, but the creatures are facing a deadly disease

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Bats are a hallmark of Halloween decorations, but in the world of science, biologists and researchers are trying to protect these creatures of the night from a deadly danger.

More than six million bats have been killed by a fungal disease that first emerged a decade ago on the East Coast, according to estimates from U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

It’s called white-nose syndrome. Afflicted bats have white fuzz on their muzzles and other body parts.

The disease isn’t harmful to humans, but it can wipe out entire bat populations – creatures that keep insects under control.

“What this disease does is it keeps the bats awake during hibernation and causes them to fidget around and scratch and itch. Just that little bit of activity forces the bats to burn enough energy that they actually die of starvation during hibernation,” said Arizona Game and Fish biologist Randy Babb.

White-nose syndrome hasn’t been detected in Arizona but the disease is spreading: it’s been found in 31 states. The fungus that causes the disease, Pseudogymnoascus destructans, turned up in Texas and Nebraska this year.

In July, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced it had received a federal grant to monitor the state’s bat populations for signs of the disease.

Last week, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced $1.3 million in research grants to find a cure for the disease.

“White-nose syndrome is the single biggest threat to many North American bat species and one of the most pressing conservation challenges facing America’s wildlife today,” Jeremy Coleman of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in the announcement.

