Snowbowl opens soon

The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.

Dale Haglin is the man in charge. He and his team started creating snow on Sept. 23.

So far this month, temperatures have been above-average on the mountain and it has made things a bit challenging.

This week, cooler weather will help the team make their goal.

On average, Snowbowl receives about 260 inches of snow, but the snowfall is not consistent. Snowbowl could go weeks without getting any moisture, so making snow creates smooth runs for skiers.

Here’s how it works: water is sent through a contraption that highly pressurizes the air. This creates small particles of water that freeze when they hit temperatures around 32 degrees, and create snow. This year, they were the first resort in the United States to fire up their snow guns so early.

It’s also a big year for Snowbowl. They are turning 80 years old this season. They have a lot of fun things planned this season because of it.

If you haven’t been there, it is a blast and a wonderful skiing area for the family. They have over 40 trails, eight chairlifts and two lodges.

Good luck to Haglin and his staff. They have a great week of weather ahead with temps below freezing in the mornings.

