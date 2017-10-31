Petition to ban bump stocks in Phoenix likely won’t go anywhere

The City Council will take up the petition on Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A citizen petition to ban the sale of bump stocks will likely not go much further than a Wednesday afternoon Phoenix City Council meeting.

The petition, introduced by activist Rev. Jarrett Maupin, faces some of the loosest gun laws in the country. Arizona state laws strictly prohibit local governments from making any law from passing gun laws that are stricter than the state’s.

“The City Council really can’t do anything with regards to this,” said Russ Richelsoph, an attorney with the Davis Miles Law Firm. “Somebody, maybe the NRA, would file a lawsuit.”

The City of Phoenix knows this well. The City’s legal department and assistant city manager sent a report to council outlining its options. The Council can flat out deny the petition. They can recommend the matter to a subcommittee to continue the review. The report also gives the option to instead pass a resolution urging state and federal government to change bump stock laws. Or, it could accept the petition, knowingly in violation of state law.

“The statute is very clear. There’s no ambiguity in the statute. So, I would expect that there would be a quick stay placed on the order so it would not go into effect,” said Richelsoph.

The City Council meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

