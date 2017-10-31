Multiple injuries after car full of trick-or-treaters crashes in north Phoenix

Multiple people were hurt in a Halloween night accident that involved a car full of people headed out to go trick-or-treating in north Phoenix.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Dixileta Drive and North Valley Parkway.

One of the patients, a 7-year-old female, was ejected and flown by helicopter to a pediatric trauma center.

Five other patients were transported in stable condition to area hospitals, and four others refused transportation after being evaluated.

The driver, a 34-year-old male, said he was taking the group to a nearby neighborhood to trick-or-treat when the accident occurred.

Many of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing costumes.

Phoenix police are investigating the accident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.