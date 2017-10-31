Tap into creative cooking skills in 'Emergency Kit Cook-Off'

There are a bunch of recipes that can be made using non-perishables in their emergency kits. (Source: 3TV/CBS/DEMA)

The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is encouraging people to cook up recipes using non-perishables in their emergency kits.

Beans, tuna and marinara sauce are not necessarily ingredients you'd think of when trying to concoct a culinary masterpiece. But they are convenient and perfect for the agency's "Emergency Kit Cook-Off."

"They're easy to prepare and that's what you're looking for when thinking about recipes for your emergency kit," said Charlie Misra with DEMA.

You may be wondering why we need those kits in Arizona.

"The No. 1 disaster in Arizona is flooding," Misra said. "Wildfires are also prevalent. Also, a power outage could happen tonight and you'll need to cook dinner."

He said you can already find 80 to 90 percent of the items you'd want in your kit, in your pantry right now. Enough to cook up "Chili Con Cans" or "1-2-3 Snap Brownies" - but you'd need a camp oven or cast-iron skillet for those.

"It's World Series time right now, and 'Home Run Toast' is a recipe that comes to mind," Misra said, speaking of a French toast recipe using condensed milk topped with Crackerjax.

Misra said the whole idea is to spark your creativity, so even a cooking novice can find some peace of mind with their non-perishables.

"You don't have to think about this as doing this for a special circumstance," he said. "Hopefully, you'll never have to use it."

