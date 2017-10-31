Family pleads for information in 2016 murder of young woman

The family of a woman shot and killed one year ago is pleading for anyone with information about its loved one’s murder to come forward.

In October 2016, police responded to the area of 22nd Street and McDowell Road. When they arrived, they found Bayli Knight, 28, shot to death inside a trailer.

Now, a year later, whoever is responsible for her death has not yet been caught.

On Tuesday, Knight's mom and family friend Dawn Coburn made a public plea for help.

"My life has been changed because I know I’m never going to see her again and she had a long life to live. She had a lot more to do," said Lisha Knight, the victim's mother.

Knight could not contain her tears when remembering her daughter. She admitted Bayli had some issues and may have gotten involved with the wrong crowd but she said there’s nothing Bayli could have to do deserve being shot in the head.

"I miss her so. She used to come over to my house and stay for a couple of days, just Bayli. And I just miss her. She was such a beautiful person," said family friend Coburn.

The two women remember Bayli as a shy and naive person. They say she was a budding artist, following in the footsteps of her mom.

"Somebody out there has to know something. Someone's got to know something that will help. She's in cold case now. Come on, guys. Somebody say something. Come forward, please," said Coburn.

Knight said her life is forever changed because she will never see her daughter again. She knows catching the person who did this will not bring her daughter back, but she does not want them running free to hurt someone else.

"I'll never ever forget this or her,” said Knight.

People with any information on this case are asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO.

The public can also call Silent Witness detectives toll-free at 1-800-343-TIPS (1-800-343-8477).

Your call will remain anonymous.

Another way to leave a message is to head to the websitesilentwitness.org.

