Gov. Ducey says more need to be done to end sexual harassment at the Capitol

Posted: Updated:
The new sexual harassment rules outline how complaints are taken, how they are investigated and potential disciplinary actions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The new sexual harassment rules outline how complaints are taken, how they are investigated and potential disciplinary actions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The new policy follows accusation made by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, that she was harassed at the Capitol. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The new policy follows accusation made by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, that she was harassed at the Capitol. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Rep. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, doubted the long-term effectiveness because of the nature of the state Legislature. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Rep. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, doubted the long-term effectiveness because of the nature of the state Legislature. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Gov. Doug Ducey said that the new sexual harassment policy may not be enough to curb sexual harassment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Gov. Doug Ducey said that the new sexual harassment policy may not be enough to curb sexual harassment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Gov. Doug Ducey said that a new sexual harassment policy released by the House on Tuesday may not be enough to curb sexual harassment. 

"I for one with the revelations that we've seen over the last several weeks would say in this setting certainty yes more can be done," the governor said. 

The new policy follows accusation made by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, that she was harassed at the Capitol. 

[READ MORE: Arizona lawmaker cites sexual harassment by male colleagues]

The new rules outline how complaints are taken, how they are investigated and potential disciplinary actions. 

But Rep. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, doubted the long-term effectiveness because of the nature of the state Legislature. 

"My understanding is the policy is a good one and it works when it's implemented but there's the rub, it's got to be used," she said. 

[RELATED: Federal officials target harassment in National Park Service]

Rios added that she trusts the current House Speaker Rep. J.D. Mesnard is taking the issue seriously but warns of changes once he leaves office after next year because of term limits. 

"The Legislature is a very unique setting and if the next speaker comes in and decides a complaint doesn't warrant an investigation, that's where it stops." 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio