Gov. Ducey says more need to be done to end sexual harassment at the Capitol

Gov. Doug Ducey said that a new sexual harassment policy released by the House on Tuesday may not be enough to curb sexual harassment.

"I for one with the revelations that we've seen over the last several weeks would say in this setting certainty yes more can be done," the governor said.

The new policy follows accusation made by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, that she was harassed at the Capitol.

The new rules outline how complaints are taken, how they are investigated and potential disciplinary actions.

But Rep. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, doubted the long-term effectiveness because of the nature of the state Legislature.

"My understanding is the policy is a good one and it works when it's implemented but there's the rub, it's got to be used," she said.

Rios added that she trusts the current House Speaker Rep. J.D. Mesnard is taking the issue seriously but warns of changes once he leaves office after next year because of term limits.

"The Legislature is a very unique setting and if the next speaker comes in and decides a complaint doesn't warrant an investigation, that's where it stops."

