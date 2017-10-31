Pet of the week: Xena

Most know Xena as the warrior princess from the popular television series from the 1990s, but for the past few weeks, those at the Arizona Humane Society have come to know her as an incredibly sweet and loving 7-year-old American pit bull terrier in search of a good home.

Like several of our adoptable pets, Xena came into our care after her previous caretaker realized they could no longer give her the love and attention she deserved. Since that time, Xena has continuously demonstrated her tremendous love of people whenever meeting new AHS staff and volunteers at our facility.

Like all warriors, Xena is brave and compassionate, but also has a great sense of humor. There’s a goofiness to this precious pittie that simply can’t be explained.

But not only is she as friendly and funny as pets come, Xena is also extremely smart. She is potty trained and knows how to sit, lie down, stay, come, and shake!

If you’re looking for a great pet who might be able to teach you a few new tricks, look no further than Xena, who is available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion.

One look at her smiling face and just a few moments of time with her infectious personality, and you might just find yourself taking this beloved princess to the type of castle she deserves.

