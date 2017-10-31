Here comes Santa Claus!

Here comes Santa Claus!

Right down Santa Claus Lane!

Vixen and Blitzen and all his reindeer

Are pulling on the reins.

Bells are ringing, children singing;

All is merry and bright.

Hang your stockings and say your prayers,

'Cause Santa Claus comes tonight.

Here comes Santa Claus!

Here comes Santa Claus!

Right down Santa Claus Lane!

He's got a bag that's filled with toys

For the boys and girls again.

Hear those sleigh bells jingle jangle,

What a beautiful sight.

Jump in bed, cover up your head,

'Cause Santa Claus comes tonight.

Copyright: Gene Autry and Oakley Halderman