Arizona Gov. Ducey visits hospitalized kids on Halloween

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AP/Ross. D. Franklin) (Source: AP/Ross. D. Franklin)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has paid a visit to children undergoing cancer treatment at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Ducey spent time with children and their parents during Tuesday's hospital visit. He also passed out candy and books to children undergoing treatment and read a Halloween-themed book.

The governor called the hospital "a blessing for the children in our community," noting that it is the third-largest pediatric cancer center in the country.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.