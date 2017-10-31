Meals Matter Holiday Food Drive

Each year 3TV & Fry's Food Stores come together in a big way to help feed families across Arizona. This year we're asking YOU to help Bring Hope to the Table through monetary or non-perishable food item donations at any Fry's Food Store across the state.

Fact: 1 in 5 Arizonans struggle with hunger every day.

When you're out shopping, grab this card and scan it during check out to simply add a monetary donation to your bill. These funds will go directly to local food banks.

Grab and scan this card to add a $10 donation to your bill at check out. This will be turned into turkeys for the thousands of families who turn to The Salvation Army this holiday season.