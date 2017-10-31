Frosty the Snow Man

Frosty the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul

With a corncob pipe and a button nose

And two eyes made out of coal

Frosty the Snowman is a fairy tale they say

He was made of snow, but the children know

How he came to life one day

There must have been some magic

In that old silk hat they found

For when they placed it on his head

He began to dance around!

O Frosty the Snowman was alive as he could be

And the children say he could laugh and play

Just the same as you and me

Frosty the Snowman knew the sun was hot that day

So he said "Let's run and we'll have some fun now

Before I melt away."

Down to the village with a broomstick in his hand

Running here and there all around the square

Saying "Catch me if you can!"

He led them down the streets of town

Right to the traffic cop

And he only paused a moment when He heard him holler "Stop!"

For Frosty the Snowman had to hurry on his way

But he waved goodbye saying

"Don't you cry, I'll be back again some day."

Thumpetty thump thump; Thumpety thump thump

Look at Frosty go.

Thumpetty thump thump; Thumpety thump thump

Over the hills of snow

Copyright: Jack Nelson and Steve Rollins