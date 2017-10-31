Frosty the Snow Man

Frosty the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul 
With a corncob pipe and a button nose 
And two eyes made out of coal

Frosty the Snowman is a fairy tale they say 
He was made of snow, but the children know
How he came to life one day

There must have been some magic 
In that old silk hat they found 
For when they placed it on his head 
He began to dance around!

O Frosty the Snowman was alive as he could be 
And the children say he could laugh and play 
Just the same as you and me 

Frosty the Snowman knew the sun was hot that day 
So he said "Let's run and we'll have some fun now 
Before I melt away."

Down to the village with a broomstick in his hand 
Running here and there all around the square
Saying "Catch me if you can!"

He led them down the streets of town 
Right to the traffic cop 
And he only paused a moment when He heard him holler "Stop!"

For Frosty the Snowman had to hurry on his way 
But he waved goodbye saying 
"Don't you cry, I'll be back again some day."

Thumpetty thump thump; Thumpety thump thump 
Look at Frosty go. 
Thumpetty thump thump; Thumpety thump thump 
Over the hills of snow

Copyright: Jack Nelson and Steve Rollins