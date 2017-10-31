Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh

Over the fields we go, laughing all the way;

Bells on bob-tail ring, making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago, I thought I’d take a ride

And soon Miss Fanny Bright, was seated by my side;

The horse was lean and lank, misfortune seemed his lot;

He got into a drifted bank and there we got upsot

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago, the story I must tell

I went out on the snow, and on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by, in a one-horse open sleigh

He laughed as there I laid but quickly drove away

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Now the ground is white, go it while you’re young

Take the girls tonight, and sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bob-tailed bay, two-forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh and crack! you’ll take the lead

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Source: Public Domain