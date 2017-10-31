Jingle Bells

(Source: Alena Zamotaeva via 123RF) (Source: Alena Zamotaeva via 123RF)

Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh 
Over the fields we go, laughing all the way; 
Bells on bob-tail ring, making spirits bright 
What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight 

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 

A day or two ago, I thought I’d take a ride 
And soon Miss Fanny Bright, was seated by my side; 
The horse was lean and lank, misfortune seemed his lot; 
He got into a drifted bank and there we got upsot 

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!
 O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 

A day or two ago, the story I must tell 
I went out on the snow, and on my back I fell; 
A gent was riding by, in a one-horse open sleigh 
He laughed as there I laid but quickly drove away 

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 

Now the ground is white, go it while you’re young 
Take the girls tonight, and sing this sleighing song; 
Just get a bob-tailed bay, two-forty as his speed 
Hitch him to an open sleigh and crack! you’ll take the lead

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh 
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! 
O what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh

Source: Public Domain