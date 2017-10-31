Bisbee to change disposable bag ordinance to duck budget hit

Bisbee plans to avoid a possible big budget hit by making voluntary the city's ordinance that now prohibits retailers from providing shoppers with disposable plastic bags.

The City Council's decision late Monday responds to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich's recent conclusion that Bisbee's ban violates an Arizona law barring local governments from imposing regulatory mandates on disposable bags.

[READ MORE: AG says Bisbee's plastic bag ban breaks state law]

Bisbee faced losing state funds if it didn't resolve the violation, and City Attorney Britt Hanson says the loss of $1.8 million of state-shared revenue "would be a death sentence for the city."

Hanson says the revised ordinance will include a provision to reinstate the mandatory ban if a court rules it's legal. He says the council hasn't decided whether to go to court to seek such a ruling.

[RELATED: AZ bill aims to prohibit cities from banning plastic bags (March 17, 2015)]

[MORE: Arizona politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.