Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs Colorado Preview

Welp...time to get up, dust yourself off, and fire up Speak of the Devils.

After a look at the latest news (3:04), we dive right in to the blowout loss to USC (6:47). We examine what went wrong, how (or if) if will get better, what it means moving forward, and if there were any positives to take away from it.

Following a Sun Devil Stock Report (28:55), we turn the page and look ahead .

We are joined by Colorado insider Mike Singer to get an expert look at the Buffaloes (38:40). Then it's time for our in-depth preview of Saturday's crucial game, including our keys to victory, critical match ups, and predictions (52:18).

