Woman hit by car on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

A woman walking on the 101 in Scottsdale was hit by a car Tuesday, shutting down part of the freeway for hours.

The accident happened just before noon on northbound SR 101 just north of Frank Lloyd Wright.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the female pedestrian was in the outside lane of traffic when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to Scottsdale Osborn hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Northbound SR 101 was closed and traffic was being routed off at Princess Drive until approximately 1:40 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

REOPENED: L-101 NB at Frank LLoyd Wright Blvd: The road has reopened but its a long backup that will take time to clear. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2017

CLOSURE: L-101 NB at Princess Drive: Road is closed for a vehicle-pedestrian crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2017

L-101 (Pima) NB at Princess: 3 lanes blocked for a vehicle-pedestrian crash. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/lZB1jjRAMI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2017

Northbound 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright closed for a traffic collision. Increased traffic on Scottsdale area streets as a result. Be careful — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 31, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.