Trump meets with business groups on tax overhaul

President Donald Trump is meeting with business industry leaders to build momentum for his tax overhaul ahead of his lengthy trip to Asia.

Trump says he's hoping to sign the tax bill into law by Christmas and predicts the White House signing ceremony will be "the biggest tax event in the history of our country."

The president is meeting with the leaders of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and others on taxes.

Trump says Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and economic adviser Gary Cohn will be staying behind to work on the tax bill.

And he's calling on industry groups to build momentum for the plan while he's in Asia for 10-and-a-half days. The president is departing on Friday.

Top White House aides, including Ivanka Trump, will be lobbying in the U.S. for a tax overhaul while President Donald Trump is traveling in Asia.

A White House official says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will hold tax events around the country.

