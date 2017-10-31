Serenity Hospice and Palliative Care has been a leading provider of hospice services in Maricopa and Pinal Counties since 2005. We provide community-based hospice services to patients in their home or at our in-patient hospice facility. Our mission is to prevent and relieve suffering and promote quality of life through centered and family inclusive care, education and advocacy; delivered with compassion and thoughtful consideration of each individuals’ beliefs and values.

Serenity Hospice and Palliative Care is dedicated to serving the needs of our patients with caring and compassionate hospice services. Our goal is to relieve the spiritual, emotional and physical suffering that our patients are enduring. We aim to promote dignity and high quality of life for both patients and family members.

Our team members offering hospice home care services work in conjunction with physicians to offer a full network of supportive services and care. Each team may have different members according to the unique needs of our patients and their families. Some of our team members may include physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, CNAs, chaplains, trained volunteers, therapists and experts in alternative medicine.

We offer a comprehensive array of hospice, palliative and transitional care services covered under our care offerings. We are also willing to customize our offerings and services based on your specific needs, whatever they may be. Some of the services offered by Serenity include:

Home visits and medical services

Grooming, bathing and other personal care assistance

24-hour care and telephone assistance

Medications related to your hospice diagnosis and symptom management needs

Medication education and management

Medical supplies and equipment

Volunteer support

Spiritual and psycho-social support

Religious support

Bereavement and grief counseling

For more information about Serenity Hospice and Palliative Care, please call 602-216-CARE (2273) or visit serenityhospiceaz.com.