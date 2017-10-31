Standoff involving couple ends at Phoenix hotel

A woman was with him in the hotel room but claimed she was a hostage, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and a woman were taken away in handcuffs as a standoff at a Phoenix hotel ended on Tuesday evening near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. when Phoenix police officers said they tried to stop a pickup truck near of 27th and Dunlap avenues with stolen license plates.

Police said that the armed driver fled and abandoned his truck near I-17 and Peoria Avenue.

That's when the suspect ran into his hotel room at the Comfort Suites where he remained with a woman. Police say the man and woman knew each other.

Phoenix police were searching the area for the suspect when Surprise police called and reported that the woman in the room was texting a family member that she was being held hostage.

During negotiations, police said the suspect threatened to shoot officers in the immediate area.

Several rooms were evacuated.

Interstate 17 northbound was closed at Dunlap Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. The freeway was reopened a short time later.

Around 4:30 p.m. the police said they heard a shot fired so they forced their way into the room. They brought out the man and woman in handcuffs.

The man had some minor injuries while the woman wasn't hurt.

It's unclear what charges they may face.

CLOSED: I-17 NB at Dunlap: Road closed for a police situation. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2017

