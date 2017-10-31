Tuesday, October 31

Pet massages & mini horses at the Walk to Save Animals

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is also hosting the annual 2k & 5k walk on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Tempe Beach Park. This family and pet-friendly walk features a kid’s zone, a pet masseuse, mini-horses, pop-up dog salon, pictures with Santa, pet-related vendors, tons of freebies for dogs and more. This event helps the 4,000 homeless pets who come into AAWL's shelter each year.

Registration Times:

Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2

Day-of registration opens at 7 a.m.

2k and 5k Walk will start at 8:45 a.m.

Early Bird Registration Fees (June 1-August 31):

Adult: $25

Youth (17 years or under): $15

Registration Fees (September 1 -November 2):

Adult: $35

Youth (17 years or under): $25

For more information visit: www.walktosaveanimals.org

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

Website: https://aawl.org/

602-273-6852

The 'Nutcracker' of Halloween in Phoenix

Scorpius Dance Theatre presents its 14th annual season of its popular production, A Vampire Tale, dubbed "'The 'Nutcracker' of Halloween." The yearly haunt is celebrating a return to its roots at the Phoenix Theatre's Hardes Theatre, the original birthplace of the production. It runs through November 4th.

A Vampire Tale's final weekend is November 2 & 3 at 7:30 p.m. and November 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show is held at Phoenix Theatre's Hardes Theatre: 100 E. McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85004. Tickets start at $25 (plus surcharge).

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Phoenix Theatre box office at 602-254-2151 or visit www.scorpiusdance.com

Phoenix Theatre's Hardes Theatre

100 E. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Mysterious mansion mayhem in Maricopa

It's the only home tour where cobwebs are applauded and the more graves in the front yard, the better, as homeowners in the City of Maricopa get their spook on in time for Halloween.

The 11th annual "Mysterious Mansion Mayhem" is underway as City of Maricopa homeowners put on a show that has developed a longstanding track record for attracting residents across the Valley looking to do a little something different this Halloween.

About 25 Maricopa residents have created everything from spooky haunted houses to awe-inspiring light displays timed to music, as homes compete for "Mysterious Mansion Mayhem" prizes.

City of Maricopa 11th Annual "Mysterious Mansion Mayhem" Tour

Tonight, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information and a downloadable map, visit http://www.maricopa-az.gov/web/events/81-community-services/events/274-mysterious-mansion-mayhem

Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par-3 Challenge to win $1 Million

It's a one-of-a-kind golf extravaganza that combines a Hole-in-One challenge, the beauty of a picturesque Par 3 golf course, and a scramble-style tournament with prizes on every hole.

Golfers can register their foursomes now to play a round of 18 holes on Thursday, November 2, or Friday, November 3, at the new Short Course at Mountain Shadows. Three sessions consisting of morning and afternoon shotguns will offer camaraderie, fun and the chance to win cash, cars, vacation packages and other prizes on every hole.

Four lucky golfers from each session will qualify for a shot at $1 million with 12 golfers in total each having the opportunity to win the grand prize.

For more information: https://fiestabowl.org/events/fiesta-bowl-par-3-challenge/

The Short Course at Mountain Shadows

5445 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. both days

Eating Halloween candy? Here's how much you'll have to workout

From caramel apples to chocolate bars and jelly beans, Halloween can be more of a "trick" than a "treat" for some. Even for those who are fairly disciplined with a diet can battle sugar cravings, during this time of year.

The good news? Valley health and fitness expert, Felicia Romero has some great tips for keeping those sugar cravings in check. According to Romero, incorporating these health candy alternatives can help beat sugar cravings and over indulging on Halloween.

Helpful tips for burning off those Butterfingers and bags of M&M's, too.

If you eat: 5 miniature Milky Way chocolate bars = 190 calories = endure 28 minutes of an HIIT fitness class

If you eat: 20 pieces of candy corn = 150 calories = hit the stair climber in the gym for 25 minutes

If you eat: 4 miniature Snickers chocolate bars = 170 calories = take a brisk walk with the dog for 50 minutes

If you eat: 3 miniature Twix chocolate bars = 150 calories = run at a moderate to strong pace for 10 minutes, or jog for 20 minutes

For more information: www.FeliciaRomero.com

Halloween make-up tips for kids and adults

OG Beauty shows us how to turn your everyday look into a unicorn, a candy skull and Wonder Woman!

Unicorn (young girl)

Products used:

Mehron eye shadows (various shades)

Inlgot #77 eyeliner

Girlactik highlighter

Hot Makeup eye shadows (various shades)

Lit Cosmetics glitters (various shades)

Cinema Secrets Ultimate Foundation

Candy Skull (Dia De Los Muertos)

Products used:

WM Creations Pallet (theatre paint)

Inlgot black pigment

Lit Cosmetics black glitter

Besame Red Lipstick

Kryolan white eyeliner

Mehron white foundation

OG Beauty is the first of its kind "specialty indie-brand pro cosmetic store" in Phoenix created with family love

OG Beauty is a place that everyone can enjoy from the inexperienced to professionals alike.

OG Beauty offers not just makeup for Halloween but EVERYDAY!

For more information: www.ogbeauty.com

OG Beauty, LLC. "Phoenix's only Pro Cosmetic store"

7077 E. Main St. Suite 7

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 247-7373

This Not That: Halloween edition

Healthy Snack Alternatives:

Having an apple with peanut butter.

Pretzels provide a great sweet and salty alternative.

Choose dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate.

Banana/strawberries dipped in dark chocolate.

Individually packaged lunch box snacks such as granola bars, raisins, goldfish, fruit snacks etc. are great alternatives for kids.

Here are some simple workouts she recommends:

Side lunge with the pumpkin- 15/side (works the legs, hips, glutes and core

Reverse lunge with a shoulder press- 15/leg (hamstrings, glutes and shoulders)

Oblique twist with holding pumpkin- 30 sec (works core and oblique ab muscles)

Front raise around the worlds holding pumpkin (shoulders, bicep, chest)

For more information: www.FeliciaRomero.com

Double-Amputee Marine to Begin 'Month of Marathons'

Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, is upping the ante on his historic accomplishments. He's not satisfied with winning a Bronze Medal in the 2012 Paralympics. Or that he was the first and only double-above-the-knee amputee to ride normal bicycle 5,180 miles across America.

Now, Rob is preparing for his greatest challenge to date: Running 31 marathons in 31 major cities in 31 consecutive days!

Beginning in London on Thursday, Oct. 12, and continuing in the United States and Canada, Rob will run 26.2 miles in each selected city on his own, travel to the next city, and repeat, ending appropriately on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in our Nation's Capital.

Rob Jones' Month of Marathons is coming your way. Once again, his journey will be dedicated to raising funds for three outstanding military charities: The Coalition to Salute America's Heroes, the Semper Fi Fund and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Visit: www.robjonesjourney.com to donate and learn more. Supporters are also invited to meet up with Rob, run alongside him and unite.

For his full itinerary, visit Rob Jones Journey here: www.robjonesjourney.com/schedule/



