PD: 1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Avondale

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a vehicle struck them while they pushed a disabled vehicle in Avondale, according to police.

The accident occurred near 119th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:20 a.m.

Three people were pushing a disabled vehicle when a vehicle traveling westbound on McDowell Road struck them.

All three were transported to a local hospital. While at the hospital, one of the pedestrians succumbed to his injuries.

The Avondale Traffic Bureau has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation.

McDowell Road is closed between 119th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard for the crash investigation.

Police said all subjects were adults and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic alert: McDowell Rd is closed between Avondale n 119 Ave until further notice. Due to accident. Select alternate route — Avondale Police (@avondalepolice) October 31, 2017

