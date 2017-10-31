Students raise funds to reunite crossing guard with her son in Arizona

A crossing guard at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is about to see her son for the first time in years in Arizona.

For the first time in three years, Joann is getting the chance to visit with her son and it's all thanks to her students who helped buy her a plane ticket.

This all started a when a Facebook group called the Humans of UNC, posted Joann's story on the social media page.

In the post, Joann talked about how she wanted to visit her son, who happens to live in Arizona.

“Now my focus is, I’m just getting older, I just want to travel so if I could make that happen then I’d be a happy person,” Joann said in the Facebook post.

UNC student Carlos Salas, who saw the Facebook post decided to open a GoFundMe account to make Joann’s dream to see her son come true.

"There was maybe 400 likes and people are commenting all sorts of nice things about her. The first thought that came to my mind as well, you know she has a dream that she expressed,” he said.

“What if these people who were saying such nice things about her came together and actually helped her out?"

From the Facebook post to a GoFundMe account, the students set out to raise $700 for help pay for her plane ticket.

Instead, the UNC students brought in 10 times that amount.

In one night, the students raised more than $3,000.

"Something like this I never would've dreamed of. It's just so amazing,” Joann said.

After they raised the funds, Salas posted on GoFundMe that the students meeting with her this Friday to close the campaign and present her with her gift on behalf of the students.

“She could not be more grateful that our UNC community as a whole has shown her so much love & kindness,” Salas said.

