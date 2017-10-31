Z'Tejas files for Chapter 11 reorganization after closing 3 Phoenix-area locations

The company will continue to serve their customers at both Phoenix-area locations in Paradise Valley and Chandler. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill filed a Chapter 11 reorganization case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Phoenix on Monday, a week after closing three Phoenix-area locations.

Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill filed a Chapter 11 reorganization case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Phoenix on Monday, a week after closing three Phoenix-area locations.

In a news release, Z'Tejas said the company intends to use the special tools available under the bankruptcy code to restructure the balance sheet, reorganize and enhance its operations.

"We plan on using this unique opportunity to give our customers what they should expect - a commitment to service, new whole-food based recipes, and overall dining experience that has our customers back time and again," said Z'Tejas COO Stephen O'Connor. "We're excited about the future of Z'Tejas."

The company will continue to serve their customers at both Phoenix-area locations in Paradise Valley and Chandler.

Z'Tejas said they have retained Jordan Kroop of Perkins Coie LLP in Phoenix as the company's restructuring counsel.

The company plans on continuing to support local charities and organizations, having donated more than $200,000 through their Cornbread For a Cause initiative in the past two years.

