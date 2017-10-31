Man found shot dead near Phoenix bus stop, police say

27th Avenue is closed between Montebello and San Miguel avenues for the shooting investigation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was found shot dead near Phoenix bus stop early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 2:10 a.m., a passing motorist reported a man down along the roadway near the bus stop at 27th Avenue and Montebello Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot injury.

The deadly shooting investigation has closed 27th Avenue between Montebello and San Miguel avenues.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.

