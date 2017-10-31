Football helmet technology is improving

There are plenty of options to choose from so before you go and make a purchase you should do your research. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Traumatic Brain Injury or TBI has become a well-known topic, especially in the sports world.

Companies are finding new ways to improve upon equipment to increase safety. It's most noticeable in the world of football.

The options to choose from when it comes to football helmets is vast with new technology and methods to keep the players' heads as safe as possible.

One company that could be creating a game changer is called VICIS. The helmet they created acts sort of like the bumper on your car where a hit can be absorbed and localized.

Choosing the right helmet can be somewhat of a difficult task. There are plenty of options to choose from so before you go and make a purchase you should do your research.

