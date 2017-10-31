McCain thanks midshipmen for their sacrifice to nation

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Republican Sen. John McCain on Monday gratefully thanked U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen for sacrificing for fellow Americans "who won't be asked to make sacrifices for you."

With a mix of humor and pathos, the six-term Arizona senator returned to his alma mater to speak to the Brigade of Midshipmen and field a few questions at the academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain, 81, described himself as an "undistinguished member of the class of 1958" who now stands as the "luckiest guy you'll ever know."

His message to the midshipmen: "Do the right thing, thanks or no thanks."

Given a chance Monday night to answer additional questions, McCain joked, "as many questions as you want, since we're not doing anything in the Senate."

