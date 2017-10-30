Police investigating arson and drive-by shooting at Peoria house

Three gunshots can be heard on the surveillance video. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

A fire is seen underneath the truck and the power is shut off to the house. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Police believe this man started a fire at a pickup truck in the driveway. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Police believe an arson fire and a drive-by shooting at the same Peoria house are related. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Police released surveillance video showing an arson fire and then six days later a drive-by shooting at the same home in Peoria.

The home is near 79th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

According to police, a man walked up to the home with what appears to be a bottle in his hand and goes near a white truck that is parked in the driveway on Oct. 20 just before 2:30 a.m. He is seen in the surveillance video near the truck for several minutes. Then a fire is seen underneath the truck and the power is shut off to the house.

The suspect and another person run off toward a nearby wash.

The pickup truck suffered severe damage.

[RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video shows arson fire & drive-by shooting at Peoria house]

The suspect is described as a white man, about 20 to 25 years old, medium height, medium build, has very short hair, glasses and facial hair. Police said he was wearing a "Famous" brand shirt with the word "Family" on it, shorts and athletic shoes.

Six days later, on Oct. 26, around 6:15 p.m., somebody on a dirt bike fired three shots at the home, hitting the house all three times, according to police. The homeowner and his adult son were outside working on an exterior light. Several people including a small child were inside the house, police said. No one was hit and nobody was injured.

Police officers were in the area and tried to stop the dirt bike rider, but the suspect drove off in an area that patrol vehicle couldn't get to, police said.

The suspect in this incident is described as a white man wearing a flannel shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes. The dirt bike is described as a red, four-stroke red dirt bike, possibly a Honda 450.

Police said the house is a target and believe the two incidents may be related.

Kaylie Kriss lives next door to the house that was hit by arson and then gunshots. His security cameras captured the suspect during the first crime.

"Nothing has happened on this street all year and now within the last week we've had two really big incidents," said Kriss.

She is now worried it's only a matter of time before something worse happens.

"It's very very concerning. And it raises the issue as to whether or not we have enough officers within the area to be able to respond to these priority calls," said Kriss.

