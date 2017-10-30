Chandler softball star has special bond with grandmother

They are so tight that grandmother Lou's fight against Alzheimer's doesn't stand in their way. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Basha High and Killer Bees 18U pitcher Kenadee Rausch comes from an athletic family.

Her mom received a college basketball scholarship and her father was a kicker at Arizona State.

In addition, her uncle is former New York Jets sack master Mark Gastineau, a five-time Pro Bowler who finished his career with 107.5 sacks. Kenadee is reminded from time to time about her uncle and what a great player he was.

It's only fitting that Kenadee became a standout softball pitcher.

Playing on the club circuit for years, she is currently playing for coach Mike Grimaldi's Killer Bees 18U Gold team. Grimaldi feels she has all the pitches to be successful. Working so hard over the years and missing out on numerous events with friends has paid off for the young pitcher. Kenadee got a scholarship to play at UMass. She loves everything about the school and is even getting ready for the cold winters on the East Coast.

One of her greatest loves is visiting with her grandmother Lou at her nursing home in Mesa. They have a special love and bond we can all appreciate. They are so tight that grandmother Lou's fight against Alzheimer's doesn't stand in their way.

Rausch admits it can be difficult at times, but she and her mother just stay patient and calm. Alzheimer's is in a person's genes, so there is a chance Rausch and her mother, Kelli Gastineau Rauch, could get the disease. They find it scary that it could happen to them, but they don't focus on it. They'll cross that road when the time comes.

In the meantime, Rausch is making endearing memories with those who matter the most.

